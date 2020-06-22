Reolink updates
𝘼𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 #Reolink Cloud Standard Plan has now dropped to an all-time low with an 80%-off discount. Subscribe now at $0.99/month to get 30GB storage space and 30-day video storage for up to 5 cameras!Subscribe now https://cloud.reolink.com/Learn how to create Cloud account and bind cameras to Cloud here: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360005747553-How-to-Create-a-Cloud-Account-and-Bind-Cameras-to-the-Cloud-Plan-via-Reolink-AppNote: This is for [censored] payment only and the limited-time discount will end on July, 4th (EDT)cloud-discount.png
@reolink any discounts like this for the upcoming holiday this year?uno online
