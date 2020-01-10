Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
It would of been great if my Argus PT would of recorded him coming out of the woods.
@enneagram test Last time you also intended to record motion but the camera couldn't capture it, right? Maybe the answer lies here, let's try changing the camera's sensitivity to see if it's possible.
Have you try to adjust the sensitivity of the camera so that it could be triggered more easily?
