Can i have 2 RLN8-410 instead of one RLN16-410 and view all the camera from 2 different NVR located in different place on same network on the same page of reolink desktop or mobile App ?
@gillesdumais232_412206983651557 Hello gillesdumais232, yes, you can set up 2 RLN8-410 NVRs in different places and view all the cameras on the same page of Reolink desktop and mobile app. All you need to do is to install the cameras and NVRs, connect them to a stable network, and add them to the mobile and desktop app. Hope this helps.
@reolink-lorenz is it possible to view 2 NVR in same desktop/mobile app , if NVRs are installed in different places [not belongs to same network]
