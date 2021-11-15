Reolink Year in Review 2023
My dashboard doesn’t show a option for cloud storage only smart home. I bought the cloud plan but after reading lots of articles how to pair my account dashboard is missing the option.Ive even deleted the app and re installed it
This is all I have @vic-sherm_468636237136095
The Cloud service is not available in all the countries now. You can check if your country supports the Cloud service in this article.
you need log in your Reolink account from the App
