Hi,I just bought a REOlink system and am still getting used to it. However, I bought an RLC-423 to add and I dont see any options to be able to preset locations and then have it cruise and patrol between them. The camera is connected to one of my 8 POE channels on my NVR. The NVR firmware is build : build 20101057, hardware version N2MB02, config version v3.0.0.0, firmware version v3.0.0.77_20101057. The RLC423 is HW no: IPC_51526M5M and FW version 2.0.0.489_19072600_v1.0.0.30. I’m in the US also if that matters. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks!
I use blue iris and not an NVR but that should not matter. From a PC on the same network open the reolink client and select the 423. Make sure it's selected (you will see a blue outline around it). I sometimes have to click it a few times to highlight it. Once it IS selected the "PTZ" tab should appear below it. Click the drop down, move the cam to a desired location and click "set preset". You can double click the word preset 1-64 and give it a name. Then you can build a control path. I had to redo mine due to the cam wants to patrol CCW from the top down instead of taking the shortest path.
I really appreciate the detail and ease of understanding of this answer my location. It provided a clear and easy-to-follow guide to help me set up the patrol function for my camera. Thank
@str1d3r_316499268088055 Thank you for your sharing. I have created a pathway heardle 80s for control with your guiline and it worked.
The Reolink RLC-423 camera doesn't seem to offer preset location and patrol options on your NVR with the mentioned firmware versions, so you might need to consider a firmware update or explore third-party software solutions to achieve this functionality.
