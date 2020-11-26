Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
`Dear all,I am writing to have your help regarding the webcamera reolink wifi c2 pro.Sometimes (at least one per day) it happens that the lens rotate by herself 360 (like it is setting up again) making quite of a noise as well, things particularly annoying considering that I use in the baby room (it happens sometime in the night and the baby wakes up).Can you help me preventing this from happening?ThanksDomenico
Thanks for choosing this topic for discussion.Narrative Conventions
Hello If the camera reboot which will cause the camera pan and tilt by itself. Please kindly refer to the below to check the issue. 1.The power supply cannot provide enough voltage for the camera causing the camera to reboot automatically. C1pro, C1, C2 should be powered by 5.0V/2A power supply.2. When the wifi is unstable which may cause the camera rebooting to reconnect wifi. please kindly plug the camera with the router by Ethernet cable to see whether the camera could rotate or not.
It's very important topic for discuss because nobody like to discuss on this topic noise and rotation.
HVAC service dispatch software is a front tech solution to help automate the HVAC technicians dispatch, service request organized service request and bookkeeping for the HVAC service provision and management.
One Stop-Shop for Retail & Restaurant Operations.retail operations managementhttps://taqtics.co/retail-operations-management/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!