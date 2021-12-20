Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I've recently updated the firmware on a RLC-820A to the latest version (as of late November 2021) and Person AI detection pickup have decreased, so much so that even on 100% it's missing events. Played around with the new min/max object size setting to no avail. Left unset for the moment as presume that is to cut false triggers.Had anyone else had simmilar experiences with the latest firmware and/or managed to fix?
@ngool_481390250868872 Could you please offer me the system information page? Please remember to wipe out the UID of the camera.This is the guide to find out the system information via APP, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004894193-How-to-Find-out-System-Information-via-Reolink-App.
@reolink-fiona My RLC-820A missed an event where a person was trying our cars to see whether they were unlocked. The camera was less than 5m away from him yet failed to pick up. Seems to be an issue with the 820A cameras. This 820A was replaced under warranty and is as useless as the old one. My 520A which is over 10m away picked him up no worries. All cameras have the latest firmware.
