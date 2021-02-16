Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
How do the RLC-820A and RLC-520A cameras work if they are mounted on the wall and need to rotate to one side to be able to view, say, a door on that same wall? Can it rotate that far and if so, is the camera still right side up (or at least fully upside down so I edit in NVR)?Can't find any video showing it view a wall that way. If not, I will just get the RLC-810A bullet version.Thanks!
The RLC-820A has a viewing angle of 87 degrees horizontally. So it would have to rotate 46 degrees for the wall to be at the edge of the picture. I know that bullet cameras can do that, but am not confident that dome cameras can. You are smart to think this through before purchasing.
Thank you and yeah I confirmed the bullet cams can. But I did see an old video of the RLC-420 and it seems to be a ball in the housing that can rotate freely once mounted and found a video of it in a similar placement I am going for. Is that the case with the 520 and the 820? I think it would work if there are no restrictions rotating the turret camera inside the housing, or can it only move slightly up and down / left and right? If I can rotate freely while wall-mounted, turn 46 degrees like you said, and then rotate so the "top" of the camera is correct (not sideways), then we should be good.If I have to just buy one of each first to try it out, I will and then I can buy more of what works best. Thanks!
@frew425_372631340130533 Hello, were you able to resolve this question? Did you end up getting the turret style camera, and was able to rotate it 46 degrees so can mount it on a wall, and aim it for that it looks slightly down towards the ground, and also still have the full 87 degree horizontal view?Thanks
