The viewing functionality in Version 8.5.2 client is a vast improvement over the older client software.However, please remove that unnecessary blue selection rectangle while in full screen when displaying multiple cameras. It is very irritating. If your programmers insist on leaving it there, at least make it timeout like the icons!Also, you may want to fix that mouse wheel zoom feature in multiple camera view. It doesn't zoom centered on the cursor like the single camera view does.
@albert-miller193_506036202021013 Hi Albert, thank you for the detailed feedback. Our team is now considering if it is okay to hide the blue selection rectangle in a future update.In terms of the mouse wheel zoom feature in multiple viewing, you will need to select the camera that you want to zoom in or out before scrolling the mouse wheel. Hope this helps.
I would like to follow up on this. SUPER annoying having to stare at that bright blue outline at all times when in full screen mode. The mouse and the blue outline should go away until the mouse is moved again. Standard procedure for most full screen apps, and not sure why this hasnt been done yet. Very frustrating. Is this going to be implemented soon?
