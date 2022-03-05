Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
How do you download files to desktop computer, thanks
@cabinfrank1953_483561354248353 Hello there, you will need to download Reolink Client to your PC, https://reolink.com/software-and-manual/, and download video files to your computer. Hope this helps.Here is a detailed guide for your reference, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000645323-How-to-Download-All-Recordings-at-Once-via-Reolink-Client
@reolink-lorenz You are the Best!
