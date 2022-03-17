Reolink updates
Hello,where can I find firmware for Reolink Duo PoE?Thanks.
@sandyde Hi Sandy, there is no new version of firmware for DUO PoE now. If there is one, I will let you know.
OK, that's very bad. The camera does not reliably detect all movements at night. People who are 3-5m away are not recognized. However, the RLC810 in the same position recognizes them. But on the other hand, I have an extremely large number of false alarms at night, there is no recognizable movement at all. The camera is useless like this. Any ideas?
Okay, I understand, but I don't know what to so.I get a lot of false alarms at night, but I can't see any movement on the alarmvideos. Sensitivity is 23. It seems camera reacts to very small movements. The contradiction: Camera does not always recognize all movements or movement of people. A person is walking and no alarm is triggered (movement or person). It doesn't seem to recognize large objects. Too many alarms with no detectable movement vs. no alarm for large objects like people. And now?
@sandyde Thank you for your reply. We would like to have a further check for you. You can send some videos to our support team. Our tech will try to check for you. Please submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.
Hello I would also appreciate new firmware I have two things which worrying me
@xmatuladavid_287611958132968 I have the same issue, ( tested with Synology DS Cam) get only One camera:/ Camera is very hot too. Cannot save to Reolink Cloud also.. No realy convince by this model.
@simon-goemanne_94727996387511 Our DUO PoE doesn't support the Cloud service now. But in Synology, it can view two videos. Please try to submit a request and our tech will check this specific case for you. Submit a request – Reolink Support
