Hello,I'm about to buy some Argus 3 pro cameras but I'm little worried about some comments saying they have big delay before starting to capture video when something is detected (5 secondes ??).Another comments speak about no detection of people after 10 meters.Are these informations accurate?Thanks
@adrien-wolff_518798940323976 For the delay detection of the Argus 3 pro, we have optimized the firmware to detect better. You can have a look at the Argus 3 pro firmware here, https://community.reolink.com/topic/3162/new-firmware-for-argus-3-pro-ai-detection-optimization-and-more.What's more, the detection will be related to the PIR angle and sensitivity. You can position the camera in a proper place. Get more tips here, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012769173-How-to-Position-Your-Battery-Powered-Reolink-Camera-Properly.
Thanks for the links
