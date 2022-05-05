Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have requested several times to add the function to eliminate the icons on the screen that occupy a good part of the viewing of the cameras, especially if you use a 15 "screen and the display of all the cameras
This is a great feature and would be great to see! Also removing the motion detected icons on the Windows app would be great too
@lindsay_464625727078605 @danielegiorgio_295841208623315 This feature will be added to the next NVR firmware. Please stay tuned with us! The NVR firmware will come soon.
