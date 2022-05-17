Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Does anyone know how to delete a video from the app? I can format the SD card with the app, but I just want to delete a couple videos that are not needed to free up some space.
@gfallison2_533014660358334 Now if you want to delete the videos on the SD card on the APP, you can only format the card. If you want to delete certain videos, you may need to take out the SD card to delete them on the PC.
Isn't there a faster way? I have quite a few videos that I want to delete.
