Realistically, no one is going to be staring at the Reolink client or mobile app all day or even an hour to monitor cameras if the app needs to be run standalone. This is where I think Picture in picture feature will permit reolink users to monitor their camera long period of time while doing their daily tasks like reading email, browsing internet and running other apps. My Xfinity stream app on iOS, for example, allows me to stream TV with picture in picture while running other apps. Likewise, QuickTime player supports picture in picture on Mac. So I think it is possible for Reolink to support picture in picture on both iOS and Mac. I truly believe that picture in picture will be a game changing feature for monitoring Reolink cameras and I hope Reolink can support this feature very soon.
@jedi2020_32727772450952 Yeah! I would like to see this also in the app. It is a very little / minor change, but a very welcome one.
I too would really like this feature. Especially for our indoor camera that we use as a baby monitor. It would be really handy to have Picture in Picture on the iPad so I can do some work and keep an eye on the baby at the same time.
@mike_645758187544605 submit request to support on support @ reolink . Com
