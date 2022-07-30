Reolink updates
I'd like to request the functionality to blast all sirens from all connected cameras on the NVR if one is activated through motion alerts.Currently I have about 6 cameras around my home with Siren capability. Having all 6 blast will definitely be more of a deterrent than just one. The overall decibel impact on the intruders ears will be a plus.
@robert-leyzerovich_519547077562499 That will be a good feature. I have passed this to our product team.
Any updates on this one?
