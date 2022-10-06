Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is there a way to set the spotlight on reolink Poe cameras to only come on for people and pets and not vehicles?
@curls Which camera? This is possible with Duo 2 camera.
@jedi2020_32727772450952 And even E1 OD and RLC511WA. But this is only available on the Windows Client. The Android client hasn't yet been updated. Note that on DUO 2 WIFI battery operated this is not available. Maybe they will not introduce it on battery operated cameras......
What kind of camera do you use. There are now a lot of cameras that can do what you want, but price is an issue. basketball stars
nice post keep it up buy call of duty accounts
@user_628298205085803_628298205085803 Nice to attach a voice to your words.drift hunters
Launch Reolink App and log in to your camera. Then enter the live-view page and tap the Flashlight icon to manually turn it on/off.pizza tower
That's right, now there are many types of cameras with such features, the important thing is their price
Within the motion detection settings, check for options related to object detection or filtering. Some cameras may offer specific options to differentiate between people, pets, and vehicles. Run 3
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!