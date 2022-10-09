Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The issue with the live view on android seems to be because when you go to channel selection all the channels are always selected. If it auto switched to the channel you selected only one stream would be playing and there wouldn't be lag while streaming. But every time you switch channels all the channels get selected. I'm just trying to point out an issue so reolink can address it and make the app even better. The windows app and NVR I never have a issue with and I know those are hardwired just saying.
@curls But there is the possibility to select which channels shall be viewed when you select channels. As for lagging it depends on a number a factors such as the bandwidth available on your mobile network, access type, number of cams, etc. I have 6 cameras and have no issue on watching them altogether in live view on my smartphone. Can you switch your smartphone to the same WIFI network the cameras are connected to and try again?
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 I have a AX6600 WiFi 6 Tri Band Router with gigabit internet and only 8 devices connected to WiFi and 6 of those devices are smart bulbs and switches. I'm on the same network as the cameras and even if I select one channel and view it I still get lag where the sound and video cut out. But like I said wired watching on the windows app or NVR I have no issues.
In the newest update of College Brawl for Android, the developers have spared no effort to enhance the gameplay, making it more intense and captivating than ever before.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!