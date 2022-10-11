Reolink updates
How can I see my reolink cameras on my Roku?
@jared_36401795568 You can as long as the camera supports the ONVIF or RTSP protocol. You can install the IP camera viewer on Roku, set the cam IP, default ONVIF port 8000 or whatever you set on camera, credentials and the streaming URL. You may do a search on Reolink website and see how to set up RTSP/ONVIF on their cameras.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Thanks!
