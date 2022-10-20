Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
We need a WiFi/PoE door lock for access control like the Eufy WiFi Smart Door lock (sorry this post doesn't allow URLs), which integrates with the Reolink Doorbell, and Camera apps. It would be better than Eufy if additionally it had: MQTT integration, recharges its battery via wireless charging door strike plate. Which could be powered by either 5v USB or 6v to 12v existing bell wiring. A door lock with integrated fish-eye camera and door bell button. 2 way smooth audio is a must, although this could be offloaded and may be preferred via the separate Reolink Doorbell.
@home_198034626125963 For the time being I would rather concentrate on cameras rather than widening on IoT. There are still a lot of features to add to Reolink cameras.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 cameras are good for passively monitoring situations, but we really want to respond. 2 way audio is great step forward, as is Reolink Doorbell, but the next actionable insight is access control. I've been Reolink fan for many years for my farms/sheds and city home and offices. Lack of integrated camera access control , with 2 way audio, is forcing me to switch over to Eufy for all cameras too, after considerable investment in Reolink.
I never thought about that door lock, i would seek help from a local locksmith near me and install door lock with integrated fish-eye camera and door bell button for security reasons.
he request is for a WiFi/PoE door lock with several specific features:Integration with Reolink Doorbell and Camera apps.MQTT integration.Rechargeable battery via a wireless charging door strike plate.Dual power options (5v USB or 6v to 12v existing bell wiring).Integrated fish-eye camera and doorbell button.Two-way audio capability.While such a product does not currently exist in the market, the demand for advanced, integrated access control systems is growing. Companies like Reolink and Eufy may consider expanding their product lines to meet these evolving requirements in the future. To stay updated, you can follow their official channels and product announcements for potential releases that match your needs.
@user_754824399286440_754824399286440 Reolink is more oriented to cameras than IoT.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!