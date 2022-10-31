Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello,Being German, I have a hard way to understand how to make Floodlights WIFI work. Is there translation of guide? Thank you much.Gerard
@gerhardboll Hi there, we will have a quick start guide for German in the box too. By the way, in our website, there will be a German introduction. If you do have some difficulty to understand, you can join our German Group to ask, (20+) Reolink Kamera Community Deutschland | Facebook.
