I have keen pt ranger game camera. Can you create feature that save battery life. Like you can turn on a feature like game camera the can do photos instead filming to, or film only motion is detected.
@user_618704854929533_618704854929533 Hi there, now the camera will only record the videos when the PIR detects the motions. If you want to turn off the recording, you can turn off the PIR button. Guide: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004379493-Turn-on-off-the-PIR-Sensor
@reolink-fiona So, in Nov 2023, there is still no mode where the camera can just take snapshots (images) on detection instead of videos?
