Now that the DUO 2 is a thing, it would be great if the desktop apps could be updated with a new window layout. Specifically a layout with 1 full width camera window on top, and then two camera windows below it. It would be an amazing layout for my DUO2 and TrackMix cameras so I can see all three at once in the proper aspect ratios.
@julian_481116254322917 Yeah. The window layout was probably designed before the dual lens camera. The ultimate solution is to have a customize option where user can define the window layout, whether 3 or 5 or some odd number of windows. Allow to define wide or normal view, the number of rows, etc.
+1 for this feature request, please.@julian_481116254322917 is succinct with their request but as I mocked up the image below to post the request myself before I was prompted to view this topic, I thought I might as well share it here.
What about option of custom built of cameras layout, like other brands , today all Chinese already have it
