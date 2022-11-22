Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi all,I had hoped to get the status of the IR Lights out of the API to detect if the Camera is in night-vision mode. The GetIrLights command returns:
[
{
"cmd": "GetIrLights",
"code": 0,
"initial": {
"IrLights": {
"state": "Auto"
}
},
"range": {
"IrLights": {
"state": [
"Auto",
"Off"
]
}
},
"value": {
"IrLights": {
"state": "Auto"
}
}
}
]
The state is always the same (Auto) , regardless if the IR Leds are on or off. Only if I fully deactivate the IR Leds in the settings, the state changes to "Off".
Many thanks in advance
Is there any chance to have this improved. The API guide in fact is showing Auto / On / Off as valid statesMy camera is only showing "Auto" regardless if IR Lights are on or off.Camera: RLC-823AFirmware: v3.1.0.1169_22080509_v1.0.0.30
@sineos-pub_600305030791466 This API is based on the current IR setting "Auto"/"Off". I will also record your request.
I switched to Reolink from another brand and I also noticed there is no state to get regarding the current state of the IR leds. This is good to have to be able to use your cameras as night/day detectors. I for example want to turn on my outside lights when the camera goes into night mode.Please add this as a parameter to GetIrLights.@sineos-pub_600305030791466 You can as a workaround get a JPEG image from the camera and detect if it's black and white or not. But probably better to get some kind of all purpose detector that has this feature from the start
