I have a few cameras from Reolink and the new doorbell.As a smart home hub I have a Athom Homey.I would like to see a Reolink app for homey.Would that be possible in the future?
@user_600178489868304_600178489868304 I have the same setup and would really like a homey app from Reolink.
@user_600178489868304_600178489868304 Mee too
The reolink doorbell is now supported by the onvif camera app.When the button is pressed, the general alarm goes on and you can use a flow card for other actions.But it would be nice to have an app from Reolink for the Homey.
@user_600178489868304_600178489868304 How did you manage to get the alarms working? I added the camera with the onvif camera app on onvif port 8000. I'm getting the one time alarms but everything says of. No push notifications seem to arrive when the doorbel is pushed or when motion is detected
@user_600178489868304_600178489868304 How did you get the doorbell added within the Homey OnVif app? I'm getting the message ECONNREFUSED with the manual add. The device is not automatically found.
Additionally, you can also explore alternative solutions such as using third-party applications or platforms that provide integration capabilities between Reolink cameras and Athom Homey.
