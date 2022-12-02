Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
When in single screen view on the client using the next b**ton or scrollview, it does not skip empty channels. I used to be able to do this on the client with an older 16 channel Reolink NVR. Is there no way to have a "display" on/off switch for channels, or at least an option to ignore channels with no camera mapped to them? Or maybe the client or app could be configured with an option to ignore empty channels in single screen view. This is annoying because this NVR has 24 channel entries and I have only 10 cameras attached, so it spends more than half of its time in scrollview looking at screens with no video.
From what I read I think you can only arrange them to put the empty channels to the bottom. You can delete them from the channel list but the camera layout display will still show them. Seems the way it is designed. I just went for a nas to the rln36.
@everjenk_633908506124388 Indeed. I have an RLN8-410 and using client v8.8.5 because it works a lot smoother than the latest update. I was dragging my cameras around the 4-by split view and found that it was creating a bunch of extra pages, with one channel per page. To remedy this, I went to the 36-by split view and moved my unused channels (ie video loss) to right after my last in-use channel, rather than to the very end. Once I did this, my extra scrollview pages were gone and everything was condensed down to the two 4-by split view pages. Doesn't solve the issue you mentioned about completely getting rid of unused channels and placeholders, but hopefully others might find this helpful.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!