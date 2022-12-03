Reolink Year in Review 2023
My poe doorbell is wired CAT6 to a ubiquiti Poe switch wired to an Asus router. The device gets power and pushes notifications but has long connection delays, with frequent failures to display the camera image and download settings. My reolink 811a camera is wired the same way with no delays. This means that by the time i get an image opened so I can speak to a visitor, he or she has long departed. It's as if the device goes to sleep and must wake up to respond to prompts. My client apps on Android and PC are all up to date, as is the device firmware. I could use some advice on what I might do to make it more responsive.
I have the same issue any fix for this perhaps opening some ports in de router to allow better connection to the camera?
@beertsen_655087648468999 Ensure that the POE switch is 802.3af compliant (48V) and supports active mode. Active PoE only turns on the power when the downstream device requests it, they then negoitate what cla*s and wattage they want.
Same issue. Support call open for 6 months. I've had enough. I want my money back.
