Does anyone have a solution to automatically start the live stream on my Android tablet as soon as someone rings? For my old "Ring" doorbell there was "RingAutoOpen". I have a wall mounten tablet in my living room and want direct to See who rings.
@nolte44379_282809504575654 This function hasn't been implemented in the first generation of video doorbell. I hope that in the second generation they implement calling functionality and the possibility to support existing chimes. Let's wait.
@nolte44379_282809504575654 did you find a solution? I am facing the same need here with an Amazon Fire tablet.
@user_780368661364940_780368661364940 by the way it looks this feature that should have been included will NEVER be feature on both the current Wifi, POE Video Doorbells but looks like they are coming out with a new video doorbell. and if that's the case everyone with current wifi,poe video doorbell owners should and better get a FREE upgrade to their new version as they led to beleave the current versions were actual video doorbells which is considered a criminal and suable offence of false/misleading and deceptive advertising in some if not most or all countries.
