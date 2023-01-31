Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
We have new RLC-823A (coming form Axis) – GREAT camera!Question: Is there a way to re-arrange the PTZ preset points in the app or corresponding web interface (like drag 'n drop)?
@user_655455179530328_655455179530328 Currently no. Need to delete this monitor point and set a new one.
@user_655455179530328_655455179530328 I agree. This was one of the first things I found that is a big shortcoming of the client and app.At the very least, the programs should list your presets in the order of rotational travel of the PTZ cameras.
Interestingly enough if the camera supports patrol/scout mode the order of those patrol presets can be rearranged. It should be easy to extend this functionality to the presets
