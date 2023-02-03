Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
For anymore interested:I've created a simple rain cover for the doorbell. Since links are not allowed search thingiverse for: Reolink Doorbell Rain CoverIt clips on top and doesn't needed any screws or other material.
@user_655116840280159_655116840280159 Excellent. Will definitely be appreciated by the members.
@user_655116840280159_655116840280159 Reolink Doorbell Rain Cover - Nice product Is there a way to order one? Regards, Nuno Ferreira
Could you share the STL file please?. Thanks.
@oscar_279813126590604 its on Thingiverse
