RLC 823A 16X bracket (home-made ceiling bracket)I utilized off-the-shelf pieces from Home Depot (or any home improvement store) that are going to work great. Screen shots and pictures below for your perusal and forwarding. Hopefully Reolink engineering take notice. This 1.25" EMT Conduit Set Screw Connector fits over the stem of the camera housing.It does however require the installer to drill and tap threads for 4 new machine screws to hold the camera housing. Then, the connector gets inserted into the 4" 1-gang connector (1.62" hole) and secured with its round locking nut.This 4" bracket can be affixed to a ceiling with four screws. And - I painted my camera housing and bracket so it blends in with the soffit/fascia of the house trim.
@reolinkfan123 Brilliant idea. For a perfect smooth finish use spray to avoid brush lines. With 6 bucks you did a feast!
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Yep....inexpensive parts that work great! Regarding the brush marks I did think about that....haha....the camera will be 20' in the air under my 2nd story eaves.....so on one is going to see my handy paint job!
I know I am late to this thread, but WELL DONE! I will copy your ingenuity immediately!
This looks great on your part.
