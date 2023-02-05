Reolink updates
Will it ever be possible for the new WiFi doorbell to get a firmware update supporting mechanical chimes or is there physical hardware missing from the internals of the device which makes this impossible?
@user_658824716533794_658824716533794 I don't think this is possible with the existing hardware. Hope we see this in the next video doorbell generation together with callouts to our smartphone.
@joseph_1979 Any thoughts on this topic now that its been a year and a half? Need to replace my existing video door bell, and I'd like to stay within the Reolink ecosystem but I don't want to lose my mechanical chime support. Any plans to release an updated doorbell soon?
