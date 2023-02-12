Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
It’s possible to use the Reolink camera as a webcam in a web? To see everybodythanks
@ulises66_626464605679743 Webcamera, do you mean the IP camera viewed by the web browser? See if this helps: How to Access Reolink Cameras/NVRs Locally via Web Browsers – Reolink Support
@ulises66_626464605679743 There is a question i have same quarry. you have solution?
Webcams can be built into laptops, desktop monitors, or standalone devices that connect to computers via USB or wireless networks. contexto
A webcam is a digital video camera that is designed to capture live video and transmit it in real-time over the internet or another network. Webcams are commonly used for video conferencing, online teaching, remote work, live streaming, and social media.magic tiles 3
@user_683238881894584_683238881894584 Check Reolink's user community forums or other online communities. Users may have found workarounds or solutions to use Reolink cameras as webcams and can provide guidance on how to do it.
Reolink cameras are primarily designed for surveillance incredibox purposes and may not have built-in features to function directly as webcams. However, there are some workarounds you can try to use your Reolink camera as a webcam for video conferencing or live streaming purposes.
@lilycollins9x_648360100860886 Any camera with RTSP can do. Have a look at https://reolink.com/blog/stream-ip-camera-to-youtube/
Yes, it is possible to use a Reolink camera as a webcam for video conferencing or live streaming purposes. Reolink cameras support various connection methods, including RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol) and ONVIF (Open Network Video Interface Forum), which allows them to be integrated with third-party software or platforms that support IP cameras.
