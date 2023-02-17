Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi y’all New arrival Fisheye with its discreet appearance and user-friendly price is now open for a free trial! Boasting 360 ° panoramic perspectives, Fisheye can offer panoramic coverage of your facility.Apply Now!Fisheye WiFi: https://bit.ly/3I4MHcOFisheye PoE: https://bit.ly/3I53P27Main Features:
Valid till: Mar 02, 2023Countries in Participation: All countriesTesters Announced: Mar 07, 2023 Check more specs of Fisheye via this link: Day 3 CES & Reolinker’s Week - New Products Intro 1 |PoE &WiFi Wired 360° Fisheye Indoor Camera | Reolink Community For any questions, leave comments below to let me know!
HelloPoE (Power over Ethernet) and WiFi enabled 360° fisheye 6MP indoor camera is a type of surveillance camera that allows for remote monitoring and surveillance of indoor spaces. It can capture high-resolution images and videos, and its 360-degree fisheye lens provides a panoramic view of the area being monitored. The PoE feature means that the camera can be powered and connected to the internet using a single ethernet cable, which simplifies installation and reduces the need for additional power outlets. The WiFi feature allows for wireless connectivity and remote access to the camera's footage from a mobile device or computer.If you are interested in trying out this type of camera, you may want to check with the manufacturer or supplier to see if they offer any trial or demo programs.
Dear all,the Fisheye will be available in also in white color?Thanks
@user_662797468741720_662797468741720 Hello, there. Will not be available in white color. The formal version is grey.
'Where can I test the gray version?
