I know there are existing suggestions here that are combined requests for floodlight/spotlight POE cameras and video doorbells, but since we have the 811A and 812A cameras coming I figured create a separate request for a Wifi doorbell. I know some people will also request a POE doorbell which would also be cool. If this existed, I would buy one ASAP and I’ve heard others say the same thing on Reddit.
Thank you for your suggestions. We do have a plan to produce a doorbell. We will forward your request to our R&D team.
Yup, i would also buy one asap. It's the missing piece to our security coverage.
Thank you for your support!
