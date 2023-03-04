Reolink updates
It would be great to have some ability to customize the default file names for NVR video downloads. The default file names are cryptic and unintelligible vs. for example, Ring file names which are CameraName_Date_VideoStartTime. This is very easy to understand at a glance. Having some options to customize the default names to be as detailed (or not) as wanted would really help.
@user_640586162651174_640586162651174 On the camera's SD, the filename is cameraname_Startdatetime_enddatetime.mp4 and so they must have maintained the same format. As you stated they will be easily identified. Did you suggest it to Reolink support?
It would be great to have the option to customize the default file naming scheme. I usually save all my file names in the format: YearMonthDay_HourMinuteSecond_CameraName.
@tarsha_363482441523391 It is rather difficult to accommodate everyone. My preference is name of camera followed by start and end time of recording. However, you may submit your complain to support on support @ reolink. com
