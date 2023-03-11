Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have an asus laptop tufbook 22 model with the dual graphics. The nvidia client app won't start I have tried multiple times to uninstall and reinstall it with no luck. I can see it running in the background when I open task manager but the program doesn't display. The time I had it working previously I installed it and it opened to a black screen. I was able to fix it after I came upon a post on the forum that told me to edit the user settings note pad and turn off hardware acceleration. Since that time it has quit working and I don't know where to go from here. The only thing I can think of is there is some sort of bug making the software incompatible with the laptop this laptop. This laptop has something called a mux chip that bacically decides which gpu to utilize based on the demand. All my other computers are working with the app. My computer skills are intermediate level but I am totally stumped with this one has anyone else experienced this or found a possible solution? If so, please hit me up that would be great.
@chade1179_638817498423850 I realize that this sounds odd, but is there any possibility that the ReoLink Client App is opening on the second video device and that is why it is running but not displaying on the primary screen? Try connecting a secondary screen to the other display connection. or try the key sequence listed at superuser#com Question # 53585 "how to move windows that open off screen"Q: "I have a dual monitor setup, and I recently played around with the positioning settings, and some of my single window applications do the favour of preserving where they were last closed, and opening in the same position later. Unfortunately, that now places them out of the viewable area of my screens!Is there some way to force a particular window into the viewable area?A:"Some open programs default to opening up on a secondary or tertiary monitor and are not visible. Hit the "Windows" key with the left arrow, until the window eventually gets back to the main monitor."
@chade1179_638817498423850 This is a common issue among mobile users who switch back and forth between docking stations and or multiple monitors to the single display on their laptop. The programs are remembering the last X - Y coordinates they were opened on when the device was connected to an additional monitor. Those coordinates have not refreshed and as a result, they are opening in a virtual desktop area that is not part of the physical display.To overcome this, you have a couple options: right-click + shift the program icon in the taskbar > select Move. Your mouse cursor will now jump to wherever the program is (somewhere off screen). While holding down the left mouse b**ton, move the mouse around until the program comes into the display. Alternatively, you can use the cursor keys to do the same thing. This may take a few tries as you will not know if the mouse has jumped either up-down-left or right.The other option is to locate the program settings in the windows registry (most modern programs dont use this type of X-Y positioning). I will use Notepad as an example. Go to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Notepad. You will see several DWORD values that denote the Windows Position (measure by pixel position). These values indicate where notepad was in elation to desktop display when it was closed. To reset, you would simply delete these values and then launch Notepad to bring to the center of the main display.Be cautious when editing registry.
Hi guys,I am using window 11 home version on my ASUS Zenbook. I have been using window client V8.8.1 for 6 months without issue. Then suddenly the window client just won't open. "Run as administrator" also doesn't work. Went into task manager to "kill" Reolink also doesn't work.I then email Reolink for help, I try installing all other version 8.8.4 & 8.8.5, doesn't work as well. So, Reolink send me the older version v7.2.2.33 x64. It works for 1 week, then same thing happen (double click on the apps but it won't open). Reolink then send me their BETA v8.10.1, this Beta version works, but without PTZ function. Of course I understand Beta version is still under trial run, so maybe they are still working on some function. I just won't understand why after 6 months and the apps stop working? Perhaps I updated some window software whenever window prompt me to update, because usually I will click update whenever there is window update. Any suggestion? Thanks
@mouse_589870794760200 Do you see any errors under Windows viewer? Did you upgrade the Video driver? Windows 11 controls the graphics differently than previous version. Can you force the program to run in GPU mode? Systems/display/graphics/optionsCan you try to change the boolean value of hardware acceleration to false in file AppData/Roaming/Reolink/userSettings ............... {"key":"hardware-acceleration","type":"boolean","value":false,"_id":"sSr1ypqwasdaasdip"}?
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Hi Joseph, is window viewer = photo viewer? I search in my taskbar for window viewer, but only photo, camera and paint icon show up. Anyway, I don't see Reolink apps in my graphic option. So, I added it and change "power saving & high performance" both running on GPU instead of "let windows decide". But this 2 option that I selected didn't change anything as Reolink window client still won't open.
I have a Dell Lat*tude 5430 and with or without external monitor connected I cannot oper the Reolink App.It used to work.
@enrico-montefusco_322036714238195 It seems that the client is encountering an issue with the latest Intel Iris update. Can you roll back the Intel Iris driver to an old version and try again?
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318I can verify this Intel theory:I have a desktop with two graphics drivers - Intel Arc (Iris) on the CPU side (1 monitor), and NVIDIA RTX 3070 (3 monitors). If I disable the monitor that's driven by the Intel hardware in Windows' Display Settings, I can then open the Reolink client.Even more curious is that I can then re-enable that monitor while the Reolink client is open, and it continues to work properly (even if I move it to the display driven by the Intel hardware).If I close the app and try to open it again with all displays enabled, it won't open, which is the issue noted in this thread.This therefore must be some bug or issue in the startup sequence of the Reolink app. It clearly isn't a problem once the app is actually launched, as noted above.Please relay this information to your developers so they can resolve this issue in a (hopefully forthcoming) client version. I can provide more details if required.P.S., if you have a beta version of the client that already fixes this issue, I'd love to give it some testing and provide feedback. I'm a professional application & game developer, so I know a thing or two about useful feedback.
Same issue on windows 10 reolink_setup_8142... App won´t open.
@luis-pimentel_512770181832955 Uninstall previous clients and install the v8.14.2. Maybe you have something in your PC which is hindering this.
