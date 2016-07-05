Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
This is discussed in the User Manual but not an option via the Client software or the IOS app. If you have done this how did you do it? From only the wizard maybe?
Hi Mackie,Would you please tell us more details? Do you want to setup the NVR password?
The user manual speaks about ID authority levels. Admin or Operator type accounts. I would like to have my children and spouse to be able to login and view the cameras yet only I can change any settings. I would keep the admin account. I would give the others the Operator type accounts. I cannot see how to create these accounts even though they are discused. I am trying this from the Reo software client on MAC OS.
Does reolink tech even come to these forums? come on this was asked like months ago and no one has answered?I believe you can go into the settings for the dvr, under'system'>users then click 'add' and setup additional users that way, with different passwords and user levels.These camera systems and such are not uber cheap...you would think a company would at least have their people paying attention to their own forums.
