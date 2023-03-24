Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is it possible or will it be made possible to mute the sound outside when the doorbell is pushed? It's great that the inside chime rings but not my whole street needs to know that my doorbell is pressed at 2 am
@user_674921213313130_674921213313130 unless they fix this I won't be buying this doorbell. So close to perfection (for my needs) but this is not acceptable.
@user_674921213313130_674921213313130 yes. This is an important update. Way too noisy outside! Needs mute and volume control on camera side chime.
Yes I'd also like to mute it on the camera. With or without chimes inside, I don't want it to ring outside.
@getting over itActually, the sound on the camera makes you a bit annoying but if in Japan, turning off the sound can be jailed.
Please note that your doorbell might say "firmware up to date" even if it isn't.Then you do not find the setting.Go to the official download center and get the new firmware, install it and voila.after manual update:before manual update:
I had the same issue. I solved it by installing a smart doorbell with customizable notifications. You can set it to send silent notifications to your phone, so you know when someone's at the door without waking up the whole neighborhood.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!