Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Could you please confirm which of the Argus PT cameras this is?
I lost connection after a couple years. I tried to reset and scan the code using the phone app multiple times and it wouldn't connect. I eventually tried a reset on the camera and using the desktop app, I could scan the screen and then it reconnected to the network. I had tried everything and reset things multiple times
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!