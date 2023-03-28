Reolink Year in Review 2023
Any plans for integration into SmartThings ?
@le-lac_676376549752918 I'm looking for the same feature, since I'd like to view the stream on my samsung smart tv.
@user_678110430212325_678110430212325 Im searching for the same! Thanks
Me too. Smartthings actions based on Reolink person and vehicle detection would help a lot.
I am after this as well. It would be great if I can see my cameras and doorbell on my Samsung Family Hub fridge.
Me too! Smarthings is a great home automation system, much better than Google's offerings. Would be really great to have an integration!
