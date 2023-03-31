Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I like my Reolink cams. I like the app. There is an ongoing problem however with the camera cable ends. The Quick Start Guide fails to explain how important it is to protect the reset button, low voltage cable, ethernet cable from moisture/water. The guide only has one line on page 7 which mentions this. While Reolink provides a cover for the ethernet cable, there's nothing for the other two ends. I've had Reolink cams for about three years. Over and over again, numerous times new users install cams or have someone else install them but they don't protect the cable ends, moisture gets in and the cams fail. They post the problem here or on Reolink Reddit, one just posted on Reddit yesterday. They get angry their cams fail due to moisture/water getting on the cable ends. It's common sense to protect electrical cables from moisture, Christmas lights, etc, but inexperienced people don't realize how serious this is, maybe they don't read page 7 in the guide. Please Reolink rewrite page 7 in the user guide and FULLY say the reset button, low voltage cable need to be protected from moisture/water, SPECIFICALLY tell new users to use a junctions box, put cable ends inside wall or up in the soffit, use waterproof plumbers tape, etc. Or print and add a paper note to each camera box explaining the importance of protecting these ends. Even with a detailed explanation some users may not read it and still do a bad install. But at least Reolink could not be blamed. Manuals should be written for the least knowledgeable, as if they don't have a clue, not for those who know something. I heard one of the new Reolink cams has caps for these ends, that's good.
@md Agree. One of the most common reasons for camera failure is moisture getting into the ethernet connection, the reset button and the power supply cable at the camera end. It can cause corrosion on the metal pins inside the connection which will interfere with power and data delivery. Or worst case scenario it can cause a short and completely ruin the camera with the firmware performing an endless loop. Therefore it is essential that this is well explanied in the manual and moreover proctected sleeves should be included as part of the accessories. Even if hidden under the shed or ceiling or even enclosed in a weatherproof junction box it won't harm putting amalgamated or electrical tape to add an extra protection. With a little extra care and attention, one can make sure that the cameras and connections are safe from water damage which shall prolonged the life of the camera.
@joseph_1979 so why oh why don’t Reolink understand this! It’s a level of technical design incompetence that is staggering, I’ve just had this with my 8 week old 823A failing twice, I will address it but what is the Reolink position on this ?
