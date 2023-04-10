Reolink Year in Review 2023
I've finally decided that the Reolink Doorbell is the one I like the most. Problem is that where I'm living now, I am not allowed to drill a hole all the way through the wall (although, I am allowed to drill into a wall a bit (not all the way through) to attach/hing stuff, like a wreath for example. I am thinking to run the Ethernet cable out from the doorbell case, along the wall and then through the gap under the door to go to the POE switch inside the house. The problem of this idea is that it seems to me that there isn't a cut out in the doorbell case to allow the cable to p[censored] through. Is this the case? If this is the case, does anyone have an idea how I can install the doorbell in my situation?
@user_681684260421764_681684260421764 Yes, the POE cable should be run trough a hole at the back of the camera. This is the normal practice with all doorbells. However, you may use the 15 degrees wedge provided (to avoid damaging the camera). With a drill and appropriate drill bit do a hole at the bottom of the wedge. Try to use a grommet to avoid moisture entering inside if this is installed outside.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 That's a good idea. Thanks.
