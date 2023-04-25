Reolink updates
Hello, I have two questions:
@md Nobody responded so I'll answer myself. 1. Reolink support said the NVR records to first HDD that's installed. When it fills up the recordings go to the second drive. If overwrite is on first drive, the NVR keeps recording to it. Reolink NVRs do not alternate between HDD to record like RAID capable systems. 2. Reolink support said the general motion sensor does nothing for cams with AI, it only functions with non AI cams.
With the Reolink NVR, when you install multiple hard drives, it generally does not record to one drive until it's full and then switch to the next.
