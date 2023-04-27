Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I am in the UKVodafone V-Sim has now been discontinuedAnyone recommend another SIM I can buy for the Reolink Go Plus?
@user_687590809428209_687590809428209 So no more M2M.......Should be a normal SIM with a data bundle. There is O2, EE (I did testing with this operator) and H3G. As long as they support LTE FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 or WCDMA: B1/B8 then it should be fine. All you need is the apn...........ensure you type it correctly and no spaces otherwise the MME will reject the IMSI attach.You can calculate the GB based on your requirements (storing to the cloud, low or high resolution live and playback view, the frequency of viewing and the average duration, etc,
I have a camera already with the Vodafone sim and it works really well, very low cost. I want 2 more cameras but can't find a suitable replacement sim, and the response from Reolink is pretty poor.I am thinking of trying a generic IoT sim to see whether I can get it to work. Reolink really ought to bundle a sim card.
@cotters_469494706512076 I have got the same problem. Can’t get any reliable answer. When I tried to phone up to see which sim card would replace the V-Sim, no real usable answer. When I asked if the cost of me dialing into the camera would be on my phone or on the camera, I was told it would go on the phone. Later I read in the forum it would go on the cameras. Like you suggested, it would be excellent if they would supply the sim card. On one of my go cameras, I got a sim card included. But that was a one off.
@cotters_469494706512076 It should be IoT SIM which shall have access to the Internet. M2M normally restricts access to Internet and so you cannot access it from an external network.
