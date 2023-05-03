Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi, I'm thinking on buying Two Reolink Video Doorbell for two different doors, each with its Chime. For two entrance doors to the house, one exterior on an access fence and the other the main one. Although they are only 3 meters apart, visitors could knock on either one. What I would like is that when they ring either one, both Chimes are heard simultaneously.Is it possible to configure "both doorbell" to "Chime" on both Chime's simultaneously?Thanks in advance, Luis
@luis-palacios-derqui_539255532314763 I have the WIFI doorbell paired to two chimes and when the visitor button is pressed both are triggered. Each doorbell can be paired to a max of 5 chimes. However, I have never tested doorbells paired to the same chime. Technically it is possible but the way it has been implemented by Reolink i guess you cannot do it.@Fiona: Can you please ask your support team about this request? Thanks.
@joseph_1979 Thank you. I've bought 2 doorbells and super happy with them, unfortunately I've not been able to pair both doorbells to both chimes :-(...Can you please confirm if it's possible?. As of now I have each doorbell paired to its Chime. Alternatively, as I've connected both to Home Assistant I was hopping to be able to trigger the Chime(s) from the Doorbell object under HA. Unfortunately it's not possible, but that could be a fantastic workaround, so when Doorbell-1 visitor event is triggered its Chime-1 will sound and I could automate Doorbell-2's Chime to sound also.Thanks in advance, Luis
