I'm going to assume this client ( and past few versions) has some sort of memory leak or the process isn't releasing the memory back to the system.As after 3 hours or so, my client shows a 30-45 second delay from what actually happens in real-time. Shortly after that, it becomes unresponsive and will not close the application from the X. You have to use the task manager and close the Reolink.exe that uses the most memory before the other sessions of reolink.exe close. Then you can reopen it with everything working fine for a little while.Even when the client locks up, the task manager shows the reolink.exe climbing steadily in memory usage. Here is the start at around 1:30 PMHere is the end where the client locks up and becomes unresponsive. About 4:20 PM
@ks Would you be able to grant higher priority and check again. Task Manager--->Detail--->find processes reolink.exe.......right click and set priority.....say high or above normal. I am running this beta for a number of days and have no mem issue. I can see that you have a lot of services running on your PC.You can use the Windows 'perfmon' to monitor the mem usage and leaks by including the counters pool nonpaged/paged bytes and usage of paging file.
@joseph_1979 I'll run it today with a higher priority. As for the amount of process, It's a new Windows 11 install with Discord, Reolink, PIA, and Adobe Creative installed ( and drivers). but that's about it.
Is this on Windows 10 or Windows 11?Have you ever observed memory usage over time with no cameras showing Live View?(I am doing that on Windows 10 right now, and will report in several hours.)
@crimp-on_62210811129 Windows 11 Pro, and I have not tried the client without showing the live view. It's literally the only reason I use the desktop client; is to view the cameras. and I can't event display all the cameras (12 in total) because the client locks up faster when showing more.
Definitely some kind of memory leak. Windows 11 Pro, 16gb RAM and Reolink hogs more and more RAM over time, leading Microsoft Edge to crash because there’s not enough RAM as a result of Reolink Client’s leak. This needs to be fixed.
@skeptouchous Submit your issue to support on support @ reolink . com. Include as much information as possible.
