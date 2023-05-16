Reolink updates
Re: Dual lens floodlight camera w/ wifi that wires direct to ACYes, Please add a floodlight Camera with AC power with Wifi duo lens.....It is not easy to add ethernet cables in vaulted ceilings ad it is easy to add a floodlight to an existing backdoor electrical box. Every house has this power AC option! Why you think an power adapter works better outdoors is crazy.....Reolink is obsessed with POE for some reason. Wifi mesh is a lot better now and if you bring out a WiFi AC powered floodlight then you can compete with Google /Amazon/ Eufy/ Ring Cameras which are crap.
@ken-nicki_689090325979334 I fully agree. Kindly send a request to Reolink support on https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@ken-nicki_689090325979334 AGREE 100%
