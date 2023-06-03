Reolink Year in Review 2023
Do Reolink devices have the ability to trigger smart home automation events on SmartThings, Apple Home, Google Home, etc? I'm in the middle of an extensive remodel and trying to decide if I replace my Ring cameras/flood lights with Reolink POE cameras. A key factor is the ability to have motion events trigger lights to come on when someone is detected. I do this now with my Ring doorbell and cameras, but since they don't the ability to record 24/7, I'd prefer to replace them with a video surveillance system that can provide 24/7 recording and trigger home automation events like turning on outside lights (through Smarthigns, Apple Home, or directly through Matter enabled devices).
@sb-erik_587215344209932 I'd also like to have the ability to do this. Hopefully it is something Reolink is working on.
Yes please!!
