Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Good morning,we want to set up reolinks go plus on battery for our company. we have one in test, everything works except the windows client part. we are unable to connect the camera with its UID because we are behind a firewall. the documentation says the udp port is random and the camera does not have DDNS. how can we use the reolink windows client without opening all the UDP ports of our firewall ?Thank you
@user_692864088391837_692864088391837 Battery operated cams do not have DDNS. Unfortunately the camera opens a random UDP port.
@joseph_1979 can you tell us the range of teh port used ?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!